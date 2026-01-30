Boeing has received a contract for four additional MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters for the US Air Force (USAF).

It follows a production contract award last September for eight examples of the Leonardo Helicopters AW139-based utility platform.

Combined, the two contracts, also including sustainment activities, are worth over $262 million, Boeing says.

The latest commitment, disclosed on 29 January, brings to 38 the total number of MH-139A aircraft under contract.

To date, 21 Grey Wolf helicopters have been delivered to the USAF, including 12 that are part of the low-rate initial production contract awarded in 2023.

Selecting the combined Boeing-Leonardo team in 2018, the service disclosed plans to acquire up to 84 MH-139As.

Leonardo Helicopters builds the base aircraft at its assembly plant in Philadelphia before they are flown across the city to a separate Boeing facility in Ridley Park for the installation of mission equipment and delivery.

Acquired to replace the USAF’s fleet of legacy Bell UH-1Ns, the MH-139As are used for general utility missions, notably patrol of nuclear missile silos across the Midwest.

FlightGlobal’s World Air Forces directory records the USAF as still operating 60 UH-1Ns.