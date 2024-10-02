Israel Aerospace Industries has completed the final design review for its Airbus A330-300 conversion programme and inducted the first airframe to undergo modification.

The company is aiming to convert 30 of the twinjet variant to freighters over the course of 2025-28.

IAI has designated the aircraft as the A330-300BDSF.

Its latest venture into widebody freighter development follows the creation of a cargo Boeing 777-300ER, certification for which it expects “in the coming months”.

IAI Aviation Group general manager Shmuel Kuzi says the induction of the first A330-300 into its hangar facilities is a “significant milestone in the expansion of our portfolio”.

The Rolls-Royce Trent 700-powered airframe was originally delivered in 2014 to Skymark Airlines but it also served with Air Europa under a lease from Avolon.

IAI says pre-production preparation has been completed, including establishment of two supply chains to “ensure stability and consistency of production”.

It recently unveiled a new control centre system to manage its various conversion programmes, aimed at optimising logistics and planning, and reducing modification time.

IAI says the system allows the conversion process to be “clearly presented in real time” to customers.