Aerolineas Argentinas is to modernise its fleet with 18 aircraft, comprising four Airbus A330neos and 18 Boeing 737 Max jets.

The airline states that the renewal is a “milestone” because it amounts to the Argentinean carrier’s “first self-financed investment plan” – it points out that it will not receive any government funding this year.

Transition to the A330neo is a “natural step” given the carrier’s experience with the older A330-200 of which it has 10.

“They share much of their spare parts platform, simulators, and technical training,” says the airline.

Aerolineas also plans to upgrade the cabin interiors of its A330s, a refresh which will support the modernisation effort by offering more comfort to passengers.

The single-aisle expansion will comprise eight 737 Max 10s as well as four Max 9s and two Max 8s.

Aerolineas already has 15 Max 8s in its fleet.

It says the larger variants will “increase profitability on high-demand routes” both domestically and regionally.

Aerolineas says the aircraft will be brought in under operating leases, enabling it to renew the fleet in a short time without “compromising” the company’s financial stability.

Chief executive Fabian Lombardo says the plan will demonstrate the airline’s transformation into a carrier which has the “capacity for investment and growth using its own resources”.

“We will increase our total seat capacity and consolidate a modern, efficient, and highly profitable fleet,” he adds.

Aerolineas will also install wi-fi connectivity across the entire fleet, initially on the long-haul A330s and subsequently on 737s and Embraer 190s, with availability planned for 2027.