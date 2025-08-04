Newly-established carrier FlyGabon has introduced its first large jet, an Airbus A320, as part of a fleet expansion which includes its initial new ATR 42-600.

FlyGabon emerged last year, through the Gabonese carrier Afrijet Business Service.

Gabon’s president, Brice Oligui Nguema, attended a reception for the A320 in late July.

The presidential office states that the twinjet “symbolises a strategic turning-point” in the revival of the country’s air transport, nearly two decades after the collapse of former national carrier Air Gabon.

FlyGabon has seven aircraft, including the 126-seat A320 (ZS-GAB). The airline, which flies to 17 destinations, aims to use it on the route between Libreville and Johannesburg.

Afrijet Business Service has also taken delivery of its first brand-new ATR 42-600 turboprop, completing the renewal of its older ATRs to the -600 variant.

A second ATR 42-600 is scheduled for delivery next year.

Both will be integrated into the FlyGabon fleet, which also has five of the larger ATR 72-600.

FlyGabon managing director Nyl Moret-Mba says the arrival of the turboprop is the “latest milestone” in its fleet modernisation, intended to offer an “elevated and more reliable travel experience” to its passengers.

Regional aircraft lessor TrueNoord delivered the ATR 42-600 – MSN1801 – to the carrier under a long-term operating lease.

“This versatile aircraft will mainly fly domestic routes within Gabon, and it has the ability to serve remote destinations,” says Afrijet Business Service chair Marc Gaffajoli.

“We have worked very closely with the team at TrueNoord to streamline our fleet with this tailored financing solution and swift execution,” he adds.