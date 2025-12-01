Luxair has taken delivery of its first Embraer 195-E2 regional jet, one of six due to be introduced at the carrier.

The airline says the twinjet will be put into service early next year.

It has firm orders for six – the airline unveiled an agreement for four in 2023, and augmented it with two more last year – and holds options for another three.

Luxair had previously stated that the E2 would be fitted with 136 seats in a single-class layout.

The aircraft (LX-LEA) was flown from Embraer’s facility near Sao Paulo, via Recife and Gran Canaria, to Luxembourg over 28-29 November.

“Arrival of this first E195-E2 is a decisive step into Luxair’s future,” says chief executive Gilles Feith, adding that the twinjet will strengthen competitiveness and reduce environmental impact.

Luxair adds that the aircraft represents a “key investment in the future” and will help ensure the carrier maintains its commitment to “quality and reliability”.