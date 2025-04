Saudia Group has signed for up to 20 Airbus A330neo twinjets, with the 10 firm aircraft being allocated to budget arm Flyadeal.

The company, the parent of flag-carrier Saudia, says it will take the aircraft over the period 2027-29.

Saudia Group says the agreement builds on previous order with Airbus last year for 105 jets.

All A330neos are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.