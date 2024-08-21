Turkish cargo operator MNG Airlines has introduced another converted Airbus A330-300 freighter, having recently withdrawn an ageing A300-600RF.

MNG is leasing the A330 from Irish-based CDB Aviation – linked to China Development Bank – for which the Turkish carrier becomes a new customer, the lessor states.

“We are further enhancing…capacity to adapt to the industry’s dynamic environment by adding new aircraft to our growing fleet,” says MNG chief Ali Sedat Ozkazanc.

He says the acquisition is an “essential step” for its growth strategy, reducing the company’s fuel consumption and emissions levels.

MNG recently withdrew an A300-600R freighter which was originally delivered as a passenger jet to China Northern Airlines in 1994, and joined the MNG fleet more than a decade ago as TC-MCG.

The carrier had been a customer for new-build A330-200Fs but only took part of the order before opting instead for converted A330s.

It received its first (TC-MCM) in 2021 and a second (TC-MCN) the following year.

Neither MNG nor CDB Aviation has disclosed the identify of its latest A330-300 freighter, and full details of the lease have not been revealed.