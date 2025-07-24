Russia’s emergency services have located wreckage during the search for a missing Antonov An-24 regional airliner in the eastern region.

The An-24, operated by Angara Airlines, had been conducting a service to Tynda from Blagoveshchensk on 24 July.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the aircraft – apparently with around 50 occupants – came down in a forest 16km from its destination.

Angara has yet to comment on the situation.

Russia’s emergency situations ministry for the Amur region says a Mil Mi-8 helicopter found the fuselage of the missing aircraft. There is no immediate indication of possible survivors.