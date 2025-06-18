US regional operator SkyWest has placed a firm order for 60 Embraer 175 jets and taken purchase rights on an additional 50 aircraft.

SkyWest is already an operator of 263 E175 jets and had a further 16 on order before the fresh commitment was announced today at the Paris air show.

SkyWest will operate 16 of the E175s under a new multi-year contract for Delta Air Lines, it disclosed today. These aircraft are expected to replace 11 CRJ900s and five CRJ700s currently under contract with Delta, and deliveries will begin in 2027.

In addition to the Delta contract, SkyWest is working on entering a new agreement with one of its “major airline partners” covering the other 44 firm E175s. SkyWest has taken firm delivery positions on these aircraft from 2028 to 2032.

Embraer also disclosed today that South Africa operator Airlink is to lease 10 new Embraer E195 E2s, under an agreement with Florida-based lessor Azorra that will be finalised soon. Bridges Air Cargo, meanwhile, was named as launch operator for Embraer’s E-Freighter. The aircraft will be leased through US lessor Regional One, which has doubled its commitment for the type to four aircraft.

In a busy third day of the show, EgyptAir signed for six more Airbus A350-900s, taking its firm orders for the type to 16. Airbus also disclosed that MNG Airlines, an existing A330 freighter operator, has signed an MoU for a pair of A350Fs.

ATR meanwhile secured key business in the USA, as public charter operator JSX is to take a pair of leased ATR 42-600s in a 30-seat all-premium configuration in late 2025. In addition, it has signed a letter of intent covering a further 15 firm orders and 10 options for either ATR 42-600s or 72-600s.