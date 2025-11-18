Netherlands-based logistics firm e-Smart Group has placed a deposit-backed order for 20 Beta Technologies Alia CX300 electric aircraft for delivery from 2027.

Initial operations are planned for the UAE, later expanding to European countries, with the Netherlands and UK seen as likely candidates, says chief executive Denis Ilin.

Ilin expects to receive its first five aircraft in 2027, followed by the remainder over the 2028-2029 period.

“I think 20 airplanes is nothing, it’s a drop in the ocean, we could easily place 20 airplanes here in the Middle East alone,” says Ilin.

“We really hope that with the support of the UAE we will not only start but bring the sustainable aviation industry forward first in the country.”

e-Smart disclosed its order at the Dubai air show, and Ilin is hopeful the company can make a splash at the next edition: ”In just two years from now we want to show an actual aircraft flying here.”

Pointing to its ongoing series of demonstration campaigns in Norway and New Zealand – the latter starting just last week – Simon Newitt, head of global sales for Beta, highlights the reliability and performance so far demonstrated.

“Our aircraft is tailor-made for e-Smart and what they intend to do with the aircraft,” he adds.

“We truly believe that at the time of service-entry we will have a reliable product that will add value to e-Smart’s plans from the very beginning.”

Beta has also signed an agreement with the operator of Abu Dhabi airport for the installation of its charging system at the site.

Meanwhile, Beta is now only “months away” from gaining US regulatory approval for its electric propulsion system. That will be followed in late 2026 or early 2027 by certification for the conventional take-off and landing CX300.

It has now built six aircraft – five CX300s and a single Alia 250 vertical take-off and landing variant – at its Burlington, Vermont factory. The facility is sized to produce up to 300 aircraft annually.