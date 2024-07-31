French aerospace firm Safran’s aircraft interiors division has narrowly edged into operating profit for the first half, turning around a heavy loss at the same point last year.

The division, which generated a €100 million ($108 million) interim loss in 2023, posted a €10 million profit for the six months to 30 June.

Safran highlights a recovery in its seating activity, with 750 business-class seats delivered compared with the previous figure of 436.

It attributes the interiors division’s original equipment sales growth primarily to the improvement in its seats business.

Safran business-class seat-c-Safran

Source: Safran

Safran recorded a 72% increase in business-class seat deliveries in the first half of 2024

Recovery in the widebody market, it adds, led to “particularly dynamic” aftermarket activity in cabin equipment – mainly for spares – and seats.

Overall revenues for the division reached €1.41 billion, up by 21.3%.

Safran acknowledges that the figure is still 14% below the €1.64 billion achieved in the first half of 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It points out, however, that the division recorded strong organic revenue growth of 26.6% which, it says, demonstrates the “appetite of airlines for cabin retrofit”.

