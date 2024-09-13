Boeing’s machinists in the Puget Sound area will go on strike after union members overwhelmingly rejected the terms of a new four-year employment contract.

In a social media post, the International Association of Machinists (IAM) Union District 751 said that 94.6% of union members rejected the contract in a 12 September vote, with 96% also voting in favour of striking.

“The strike will begin at midnight at all designated picket locations,” it states. “All picket gates will be manned at that time.”

The strike is likely to have a major impact on aircraft production in in the Seattle area for commercial programmes such as the 737 Max, 767, 777, as well as military programmes such as the 737NG-derived P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and the 767-based KC-46 tanker.

The strike comes at a bad time for Boeing, which has been grappling with production challenges, particularly on the 737 Max. The strike will also pose an early test for Boeing’s new chief executive, Kelly Ortberg, who has been in the job just over one month.

On 8 September, Boeing and the union came to an agreement pending a union vote. The agreement would see 25% increase in average pay over four years.

“The message was clear that the tentative agreement we reached with IAM leadership was not acceptable to the members,” says Boeing. ”We remain committed to resetting our relationship with our employees and the union, and we are ready to get back to the table to reach a new agreement.”

The deal also included a commitment by Boeing to build its next new aircraft in the Puget Sound region – but only if Boeing’s board of directors approves the launch of an aircraft during the four-year contract’s term.

Although the IAM had originally called for pay to rise 40%, on 8 September it asked members to accept the 25% proposal, which covers some 33,000 workers, including those represented by IAM’s Washington state District 751 and its W24 division in Portland, Oregon.

Members of District 751 are integral to Boeing production work at Everett, where widebodies are produced, and Renton, where the 737 family is built. Some IAM members are also found in Boeing Global Services and in corporate jobs.

Updated with comment from Boeing