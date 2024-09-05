Aeroflot Group chief Sergei Alexandrovsky has expressed interest in taking advantage of new Russian regulations on leasing to support operations in the east of the country.

Alexandrovsky spoke during a session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on 4 September.

He stressed the importance of air transport to the region, stating: “The whole of the Far East can’t survive without aviation.”

But he adds that meeting presidential objective to develop the sector is a “huge challenge”.

“It’s feasible but it will take a lot of resources,” he says.

Alexandrovsky says that meeting demand is the “most important problem”, highlighting Aeroflot’s co-operation with Aurora Airlines – formerly a subsidiary of the group before it was sold in 2020.

“One of the possible ways is to use mechanism of leasing,” he says. “And I think we have to discuss this opportunity for leasing mechanisms in greater detail.”

Russia’s government recently unveiled amendments to the country’s Air Code including new rules giving airlines the freedom to engage in wet-leasing from 1 September.

Aeroflot and S7 Airlines had previously sought regulatory change to allow the introduction of wet-lease operations.

Aurora uses a fleet of Western-built aircraft including Airbus A319s and Bombardier turboprops.