Papua New Guinea carrier Air Niugini has disclosed firm orders for two additional Airbus A220-100s.

The order was announced as Air Niugini’s first A220 enters final assembly at Airbus’ Mirabel facility in Canada. The aircraft is expected to be delivered in September, the carrier adds.

Air Niugini’s existing A220 commitments comprise a mix of -100s and the larger -300s. It made its first direct order with Airbus for six A220-100s in November 2023, in addition to securing leases for another three -300s from lessor Azorra.

The A220s will replace Air Niugini’s aging Fokker fleet, which operate domestic routes. The carrier is also looking at using the A220 to “eventually” replace its Boeing 737s.

Air Niugini, which will be the 25th operator of the A220, intends to configure its new aircraft with two-classes.

“[While] the initial focus is to upgrade domestic services, the A220 is also capable of servicing all Air Niugini international destinations as well as some potential new routes which the airline is studying,” the carrier states.