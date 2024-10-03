Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways is to open services to Toronto before the end of this year, a destination it had previously served on a temporary basis during the pandemic crisis.

Qatar Airways is to commence a thrice-weekly operation to Toronto from Doha beginning on 11 December.

It will become the second Canadian gateway to be served by the Oneworld member carrier following its opening of the Montreal route in mid-2011.

Qatar Airways will use Boeing 777-300ERs for the Toronto flights, configured with 42 business-class and 312 economy-class seats.

The new route is a “strong an enduring commitment” to the airline’s Canadian customers, says group chief Badr Mohammed Al-Meer.

Qatar Airways had a codeshare with Star Alliance’s Air Canada on the Toronto-Doha sector before the Canadian carrier cut the route last year.

As part of the effort to provide repatriation during the Covid-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways started operating flights between Doha and Toronto in 2020.

It opened the route under a co-operation agreement with the Canadian government, flying three-times weekly using Airbus A350-900s.

This enabled it to assist with transporting Canadian citizens stranded overseas as the pandemic forced airlines to slash international services.