Turkish Airlines is to divest its entire shareholding in Air Albania, the carrier it helped to establish seven years ago.

Air Albania has been operating a small fleet of Airbus A320s over a European network of about a dozen destinations.

Turkish Airlines holds a 49% share in the carrier.

But it states that its board of directors has “decided to sell all of the shares” in Air Albania, without elaborating on the reason.

Air Albania-c-Air Albania

Source: Air Albania

Air Albania was established in 2018

According to the Albanian national business centre, QKB, Air Albania was established in September 2018, through a Turkish Airlines joint venture with two other shareholders.

It identifies these other shareholders as MDN Investment and air navigation service Albcontrol, which respectively held 41% and 10% of the carrier.

No potential buyer of the Turkish interest has been disclosed.

Turkish Airlines has been undertaking expansion elsewhere with plans to acquire a substantial minority shareholding in Spanish operator Air Europa.

