UK-based SkyTeam alliance carrier Virgin Atlantic is to open services to the South Korean capital Seoul ahead of the summer season next year.

Virgin Atlantic states that it will operate the route daily from London Heathrow, using Boeing 787-9s.

It disclosed the plan as it inaugurated a new route to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on 23 April.

The Seoul route will commence on 29 March 2026.

Virgin Atlantic says the service “builds on the airline’s expansion eastwards”, which has also included operations to Dubai and Indian destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“The new service is expected to attract a predominantly leisure customer,” the carrier adds.

Through Seoul, passengers will be able to connect to 15 cities through codeshares with various SkyTeam partners including Korean Air.