A plan to upgrade pair of Indonesian Airbus Defence & Space CN235 maritime patrol aircraft has achieved its critical design review.

The review was undertaken by US firm Integrated Surveillance and Defense (ISD), the US Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command, and partners in Indonesia, according to ISD.

The company says that the review, conducted by subject matter experts, validates the design’s maturity and readiness for production.

“This successful review demonstrates the strong partnership between the U.S. and Indonesia,” says Blaise Dagilaitis, president of ISD.

“The program will significantly enhance Indonesia’s maritime patrol capabilities.”

The project stems from a US Navy contract that ISD secured in early 2024, under which ISD will support the upgrade of three aircraft for Indonesia’s navy, two CN235s and a single King Air 350i.

The programme will see the CN-235s fitted with maritime surveillance radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors, Automatic Identification System equipment to identify ships, mission management systems, and data links.

The upgrade work for the CN-235s will be undertaken locally by Indonesian Aerospace, also known as PTDI.