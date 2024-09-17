Kratos Turbine Technologies and the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) have conducted ground tests of a low-cost turbofan engine architecture which the company claims will advance “affordable propulsion technologies for the warfighter”.

Performed as part of the AFRL’s Attritable Cost Optimised Limited Life Engine Technologies programme, the activity tested critical technologies which the propulsion division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions says could provide future systems with “increased range, increased thrust, decreased life cycle cost, and increased electrical power”.

“All test plan objectives were achieved, including matching pre-test predictions on thrust and fuel efficiency,” the company says of the work, which was managed by the turbine engine division of the AFRL’s aerospace systems directorate.

With research completed, Kratos says “A flight-relevant engine which utilises the technology is being jointly developed with GE Aerospace for production.”

Named the GEK800, that powerplant “is designed for expendable cruise missiles and reusable unmanned [air vehicle] applications”, it adds.

“The new Kratos and GE Aerospace relationship provides a broad range of opportunities to further increase performance and reduce cost on a family of engines based on the GEK800 design,” says Kratos Turbine Technologies president Stacey Rock.

GE and Kratos announced their propulsion pact at the Farnborough air show in July 2024.