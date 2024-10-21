The UK’s first Boeing E-7 Wedgetail has received its service markings, ahead of the surveillance aircraft’s delivery to the Royal Air Force (RAF) next year.

Painted at Southend airport in Essex, the 737NG-derived asset now sports a grey livery and 8 Sqn’s Jambiya dagger insignia on its tail. Additionally, it features the NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force badge beneath its cockpit.

With the registration WT001, the aircraft was flown from Southend back to the Birmingham airport facilities of conversion specialist STS Aviation Services, where it will undergo further modification. Its first flight in modified guise had taken place from Birmingham on 20 September.

The RAF will field three examples of the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) platform, which also will be used to support NATO commitments.

Wing Commander Sarah McDonnell, officer commanding 8 Sqn, describes the latest programme development as “an exciting moment in the journey towards operational capability for the squadron, for RAF Lossiemouth and the RAF.”