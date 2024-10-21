The UK’s first Boeing E-7 Wedgetail has received its service markings, ahead of the surveillance aircraft’s delivery to the Royal Air Force (RAF) next year.

RAF Wedgetail painted

Source: Crown Copyright

Lead aircraft WT001 has received a grey livery and 8 Sqn’s Jambiya insignia on its tail

Painted at Southend airport in Essex, the 737NG-derived asset now sports a grey livery and 8 Sqn’s Jambiya dagger insignia on its tail. Additionally, it features the NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force badge beneath its cockpit.

With the registration WT001, the aircraft was flown from Southend back to the Birmingham airport facilities of conversion specialist STS Aviation Services, where it will undergo further modification. Its first flight in modified guise had taken place from Birmingham on 20 September.

The RAF will field three examples of the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) platform, which also will be used to support NATO commitments.

Painted Wedgetail side

Source: Crown Copyright

Surveillance aircraft is based on a heavily modified 737NG airframe

Wing Commander Sarah McDonnell, officer commanding 8 Sqn, describes the latest programme development as “an exciting moment in the journey towards operational capability for the squadron, for RAF Lossiemouth and the RAF.”

Craig Hoyle joined Flight International in 2003, and has edited the now monthly title since 2015. He has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for more than 25 years, and produces our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

More from Craig Hoyle

Topics