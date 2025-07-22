CFM International made progress accelerating deliveries of Leap turbofans in the second quarter of 2025, while Pratt & Whitney’s (P&W) output of competing PW1000G turbofans declined slightly year on year.

GE Aerospace says its CFM partnership, which it co-owns with Safran Aircraft Engines, delivered 410 Leaps during the second quarter, up 38% from 297 deliveries in the same period last year.

That activity brought to 729 the number of Leaps CFM delivered the first half of 2025 – 65 more than it handed over in the first half of last year, says GE’s second-quarter regulatory filing, released on 22 July.

Leap-1As are one of two power options for Airbus A320neo-family jets (the other being PW1100Gs), while Leap-1Bs are the sole engine for the 737 Max.

“Material input improvement has resulted in higher inventory as we accelerate output,” GE chief executive Larry Culp said during the company’s earnings call on 17 July.

GE and competitors’ production rates have been constrained significantly in recent years due shortages of components and an industry-wide dearth of skilled labour.

Culp adds that GE expects its full-year 2025 Leap deliveries will be up 15-20% year on year, which would equate to 1,618-1,688 engines delivered. He says the company aims to ramp Leap handovers to 2,500 annually by 2028.

RTX subsidiary P&W, meanwhile, saw deliveries of its PW1000G geared turbofans (GTFs) slip year on year.

The Connecticut engine maker shipped 227 large commercial aircraft engines – which include GTFs – in the period. That figure is down 4% (just nine units) from P&W’s second-quarter 2024 deliveries.

GTF variants power Airbus A320neo-family jets, A220s and Embraer E-Jet E2s.

In the first half of the year, P&W handed over 477 large aircraft engines, down from 468 in the first half of last year.

RTX CEO Chris Calio, speaking during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on 22 July, said supply chain troubles are easing. He notes improved availability of turbofan “structural castings” and says P&W aims to ramp GTF production in the second half of the year.