Leasing joint venture SMFL LCI Helicopters (SMFLH) is to acquire rival lessor Macquarie Rotorcraft for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2013, Macquarie Rotorcraft manages around 120 helicopters that operate in the offshore, emergency medical services, search and rescue and utility markets.

Data from Cirium, disclosed on social media, records Macquarie’s fleet as comprising a total of 119 assets, with close to 45% Leonardo Helicopters AW139s, 16% Sikorsky S-92s, and 14% Airbus Helicopters H145s.

SMFLH is a joint venture between Sumitomo Mitsui Finance & Leasing and LCI Investments, with the Japanese firm holding a 90% stake. It also has a 35% holding in its partner company.

The deal will increase the number of aircraft owned, managed, and on order by SMFLH and LCI to around 310 helicopters.

LCI will manage the newly combined business.