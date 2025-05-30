The Royal New Zealand Air Force has conducted an avionics upgrade of its NH Industries NH90 helicopters.

The work was conducted by a defence force team at RNZAF Ohakea, and did not require the rotorcraft to be taken out of service, according to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Ordinarily, the eight helicopters would have had to go to Europe for the work, a process that would take up to three years to complete, but this was abbreviated to just four weeks.

The project was assisted by Australia’s retirement of its NH90 fleet, which allowed Wellington to secure equipment related to the upgrade.

The project encompassed a key identification friend or foe – or IFF – update, which improves the type’s ability to operate as part of a coalition.

In addition, secure voice and data communications between aircraft in a combat environment are improved through the addition of SATURN – the Second-Generation Anti-Jam Tactical Ultra-High Frequency for NATO.

The helicopters now comply with New Zealand Civil Aviation regulations with the inclusion of ADS-B Out. Prior to the update the helicopters operated with an exemption from the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand.

ADS-B Out enhances situational awareness and airspace safety by making the helicopters visible to civilian air traffic control and nearby aircraft.

One software change allows the helicopter to maintain a hover position all the way to touchdown, as opposed to 15ft. This is useful in low-visibility, brownout conditions, and better supports hovering over water for operations such as the deployment of special forces.