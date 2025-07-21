One of Air India’s Airbus A320neos has suffered a runway excursion while landing at Mumbai airport in poor weather.

Air India says the aircraft has been “grounded for checks” but has yet to confirm the extent of any damage.

It states, however, that the twinjet “taxied safely to the gate” before passengers and crew disembarked.

Flight AI2744 experienced the excursion as it arrived from Kochi on 21 July. Air India says “heavy rain” was present during the landing.

Meteorological data for Mumbai airport for the time of the event, around 09:30, shows thunderstorms, rain and low visibility for runway 27.

It also indicates a crosswind from the north.

“The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority,” says the carrier.

Preliminary flight information indicates that the jet involved is VT-TYA, a CFM International Leap-1A-powered airframe which was formerly with the Vistara fleet prior to the Air India merger.