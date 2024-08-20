Alaska Airlines says the time period for the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to complete its review of its proposed $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines has expired, without apparent objections.

“This is a significant milestone in the process to join our airlines,” the Seattle-based company said on 19 August. “During the DOJ’s review, Alaska worked closely with the Hawaii attorney general to reinforce and expand upon our commitments for the future of Hawaiian Airlines and to Hawaii consumers.

”These include plans to maintain the Hawaiian Airlines brand and local jobs and continue providing strong service between, to, and from the Islands.”

The two carriers had announced their merger plan last December, and at the time said they expected the regulatory review period to last between 12 and 18 months.

“The proposed combination remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including approval from the US Department of Transportation of an interim exemption application,” Alaska says.

“Following that step, we will complete work to close the transaction, and proceed with integrating the two companies, welcoming Hawaiian Airlines guests and employees into Alaska Air Group, and expanding benefits and choice for consumers throughout Hawaii, the Asia-Pacific region, continental United States and globally.”

Hawaii governor Josh Green says he is “confident that by the joining of these two airlines, a stronger company will emerge and offer more travel options for Hawaii residents and local businesses – and will enhance competition across the US airline industry.

“The merger will vastly expand the number of destinations throughout North America for Hawaii residents that can be reached nonstop or one-stop from the islands,” he says.

Following a months-long courting process, Alaska signalled in December that it planned to acquire Hawaiian, combining two “highly complementary networks” and assembling a combined fleet of an estimated 365 aircraft. Alaska chief executive Ben Minicucci was tapped to take the top role at the combined company, which would be headquartered in Seattle.

Hawaiian’s shareholders voted in February to approve the deal.

Last week, a US judge dismissed a lawsuit against the transaction, due to the plaintiffs’ lack of standing. A group of consumers had filed the lawsuit in April, hoping to block the deal on anticompetitive grounds.