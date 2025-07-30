Now on the backside of Chapter 11 financial restructuring, Brazilian carrier Gol has named Julien Pascal Francois Imbert as its new chief financial officer and investor relations officer.

Imbert fills a vacancy left by Eduardo Lee Gotilla, who resigned in April after just 10 months in Gol’s CFO role.

The Rio de Janeiro-based airline says Imbert’s career has focused on “operational efficiency programmes”.

That includes working for 18 years with Boston Consulting Group, “where he created and led the operations practice in Brazil”, and time at a “relevant audit company” and as flight controls engineer at Dassault Aviation.

In May, Gol received approval for its financial restructuring plan from US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, emerging from the months-long process in June.

As part of its turnaround strategy, the airline secured $1.9 billion in exit financing and concessions packages totalling $1.1 billion from aircraft lessors.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2024. At the time, Gol cited its debt burden and 737 Max delivery delays as contributing to its financial difficulties.

Gol posted a strong first quarter, with passenger capacity as measured in available seat kilometres increasing 12% over the same period of 2024.