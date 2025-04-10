German leisure carrier Discover Airlines will be the first Lufthansa Group unit and one of the first airlines in the world to install Panasonic Avionics’ multi-orbit connectivity product on its long-haul aircraft.

Discover Airlines has already unveiled plans to introduce free and unlimited messaging on long-haul flights this summer and will now roll-out the wider connectivity solution from Panasonic on its Airbus A330s this autumn.

Discover Airlines chief executive Bernd Bauer says: “The introduction of this new technology is a major step towards an even more digitalised flight experience and is a real upgrade for our guests. In the future, this will also open up opportunities to further personalise the entertainment programme and the service on board.”

The new technology will offer passengers in-flight speeds of nearly 200Mbps for streaming, browsing, and interactive services. The Panasonic system combines connectivity from geostationary (GEO) satellites together with the low earth orbit (LEO) network from Eutelsat OneWeb.

Panasonic’s vice-president of connectivity, John Wade, says: “We are proud to partner with Discover Airlines as one of the first multi-orbit customers.

”Our multi-orbit network has been meticulously tested and, coupled with Panasonic Avionics’ proven track record and rigorous structure, we are confident it will be a popular choice for airlines going forward.”

Other new Panasonic deals include an Air India line-fit order for its Astrova in-flight entertainment (IFE) system covering 20 Airbus A350s and 14 Boeing 787s the reinvigorated carrier has on order.

Japan Airlines also picked the Astrova IFE system for its 20 new A350-900s.

Ambitious Saudi Arabian start-up Riyadh Air signed to be the first airline to launch Panasonics’ integrated IFE interactive design and publishing tool - Modular Interactive (MI). The solution offers a set of customisable tools that help airlines extend their brand to their IFE system.

Riyadh Air vice-president, guest experience, Anton Vidgen, says: “Panasonic’s MI solution will provide our guests with a differentiated and personalized experience and will allow us to quickly and easily update our IFE in response to evolving guest preferences and behaviours.”

Saudia Arabian flag carrier Saudia earlier during the show was unveiled as launch customer for it new upgraded onboard hosting platform Converix..