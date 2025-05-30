Airbus has completed the initial wing set for the A350 freighter at the manufacturer’s UK production facility in Broughton.

The wings for the twinjet cargo aircraft, designated the A350-1000F, will be shipped to Bremen for system installation before being transferred to the Toulouse final assembly line.

Airbus is constructing two flight-test aircraft for the A350 freighter programme.

Entry into service is scheduled for the second half of 2027.

Airbus says the wings for the freighter “have been designed similarly” to the A350 passenger variants, enabling them to be produced on the same line.

The airframer has secured orders for 63 freighters among the 1,391 total orders for the A350 programme recorded by the end of April.

“Broughton will continue to play a critical role in the future of the programme, supporting Airbus’ growth in passenger and freight markets,” says Airbus Broughton head of widebody wings Paul Kilmister.

He adds that the A350-1000F is “poised to shape the future of air freight”, offering operators a “more efficient and versatile solution”.