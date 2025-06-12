Airbus is aiming to start certification work on a 160-seat version of its A220 this year, part of a continuing effort to improve the twinjet’s capabilities.

Such a version had previously been pitched by Bombardier, who developed the aircraft as the CSeries before Airbus took over the programme in 2018.

Speaking during a briefing in Toulouse on 11 June, A220 chief engineer Jean-Francois Parent said there was a “strong request from the market” for the higher seat-count.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency currently permits a maximum of 149 passengers on the A220-300, which is conditional on the overwing exit meeting “over-performing” Type III criteria – including a dual-lane evacuation slide.

Bombardier’s proposal for a 160-seat high-density variant required a second overwing exit, and Parent indicates that Airbus would also have to pursue such a modification.

Parent says the aircraft has undergone changes since service entry which have resulted in a “significant improvement” in time-on-wing for the Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines, with the current configuration addressing 90% of engine-removal drivers.

He adds that the manufacturer is “learning a lot” from the A320neo, with planned improvements to the A220 set to include enhanced climb derate.

This will allow reduced use of the engines during climb – increasing the time-on-wing – while retaining the maximum climb capability, giving operators flexibility.

Another improvement taken from the aircraft’s “big brother”, says Parent, is ‘dual motoring to start’ – a fully-automated system which will enable crews to start both engines more quickly at the gate. This will require software updates to the full-authority digital engine control and avionics.

Parent adds that a runway overrun awareness and alerting system will be introduced on the A220 in 2026, a year in which a new cabin interior – with larger overhead bins – will enter service with launch customer Air Canada.