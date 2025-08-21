Airbus is facing a series of strikes at its UK plants over a pay dispute, following a vote in favour of industrial action.

The Unite union – which represents over 3,000 aircraft engineers and fitters – says members have “overwhelmingly” voted for the stoppage over three weeks in September.

Unite says the initial strikes will take place on 2-3 and 10-11 September, with a further five days from 15 September.

It says the walkout will disrupt wing production for the Airbus commercial jet range, as well as military programmes, and delay deliveries.

Airbus is already facing a heavy backloading of deliveries owing in part to a squeeze on single-aisle engine supply, particularly from CFM International.

Unite says the airframer needs to improve its pay offer to employees, claiming it “doesn’t reflect” the cost of living, workers’ skills, or the company’s profitability.

“We remain ready to negotiate, but we won’t allow our members to be short-changed,” says Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy.

Unite says the industrial action proposal received 90% support from voting members.

The airframer says it does not foresee any impact on its year-end delivery plan – the company is aiming to hand over a total of 820 commercial aircraft this year.

Airbus UK’s country manager for commercial aircraft, Sue Partridge, insists the pay offer is “competitive and fair” and builds on pay increases totalling more than 20% in the past three years – plus the latest annual bonus payment in April this year.

“Our priority remains to find a resolution together with the trade union that ensures the long-term competitiveness and success of Airbus in the UK,” she adds.