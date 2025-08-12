Boeing secured agreements for 30 737 Max jets in July, attributed to unidentified customers, while the overall order total for the month was lifted by formal recognition in the backlog of 33 other aircraft.

The airframer also recorded a single 787 order, offset by the cancellation of an Iraqi Airways 787, leaving Boeing with net July orders for 63 jets.

Boeing delivered 48 aircraft over the course of July including eight 787s – one of them, a 787-10 for Korean Air, is the 1,200th of the twinjet type to be handed over.

It delivered 37 737 Max jets, along with two 777 freighters and a 767 freighter.

These brought overall deliveries to 328 for the first seven months of the year. Among these were 45 787s and 22 777s, plus 246 737s.

Boeing’s gross order figure for the period reached 699, while its net total – which includes aircraft to which tighter criteria for backlog recognition had applied – stands at 739.