Offshore operations specialist Bristow Norway has commenced flights with the Beta Technologies Alia CX300, initiating tests in the new Norwegian arena allocated to low-emission aircraft.

The electric aircraft (N214BT) was transferred to the test arena – established by the Norwegian civil aviation regulator and airports operator Avinor – after a series of flights from Ireland that passed through several European countries.

Bristow pilots, trained by Beta, will initially operate evaluation flights between Stavanger and Bergen, with a possible expansion to additional routes later this year.

“This first flight represents a significant step on a long and complex journey,” says Norwegian transport minister Jon-Ivar Nygard.

Avinor describes the six-month test project as a “regulatory sandbox evaluation” to support future integration of the technology into Norway.

Bristow executive vice-president and chief transformation officer Dave Stepanek says: “The information we learn through the test arena programme will provide valuable operational insights that could help operators, manufacturers, and regulators better understand how best to move forward towards commercial operations.”

Handing over the aircraft to a customer is an “important launch-pad”, says Beta chief revenue officer Shawn Hall.

“Bristow has been with us from the start and shares our drive for progress, and Norway, with its spirit of innovation and modernisation, is a perfect place to move this technology forward.”