Chinese airframer Comac’s C919 single-aisle twinjet will probably not receive European certification for at least three years – and possibly much longer.

Speaking exclusively to the French economics publication L’Usine Nouvelle, European Union Aviation Safety Agency executive director Florian Guillermet stated that the regulator had informed Comac that the jet “will not be able” to be certified this year.

Guillermet, who took on the role of EASA chief a year ago, told the publication that certification should be achieved “within three to six years”.

Comac has previously indicated that it would seek approval for the C919 in Europe.

While several aircraft have been delivered to Chinese customers, following certification by the Civil Aviation Administration of China in 2022, Comac has previously indicated that it would seek EASA approval for the twinjet.

Powered by CFM International Leap-1C engines, the C919 is a potential rival to the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 Max.