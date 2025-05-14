GE Aerospace is preparing to conduct dust-ingestion tests as part of endurance evaluation of turbine blades being developed through CFM International’s innovative powerplant programme RISE.

The dust-ingestion tests will assess how blades in the highest-temperature section of the engine would behave in harsh environments.

RISE aims to demonstrate a high-efficiency engine using open-fan technology. But while the open fan is a prominent feature, the programme also relies on development of a light and compact core.

This requires thermally-resistant materials and advanced cooling systems.

Having completed core technology validation, the RISE programme has been concentrating on the essential endurance aspects given the need to operate at higher temperatures and pressures.

GE Aerospace’s blade-durability tests have recently focused on demonstrating the cooling technology with more than 3,000 cycles run using an F110 engine originally developed for the Lockheed Martin F-16.

Completion of these full engine tests, earlier this year, for the high-pressure turbine blades and nozzles marks “another step” in progress towards creating the compact core, the company says.

Endurance testing includes simulating take-off and climb to explore how the components stand up to high-thrust conditions.

“The test campaign…demonstrated improved durability and fuel efficiency compared to conventional turbine technology,” says GE Aerospace.

Its compact core for RISE will include a high-pressure compressor and combustor technology.

“This is the earliest in new-technology development that we’ve done durability tests,” says GE Aerospace future-of-flight engineering vice-president Arjan Hegeman.

Aside from the open fan and compact core, RISE – for Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines – will examine hybrid-electric systems and the use of both conventional and alternative fuels in its effort to cut fuel-burn by 20% compared with current powerplants.