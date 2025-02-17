European regulators have validated certification for several higher-thrust Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engine models previously approved by the US FAA.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency states that it validated the PW1133G1, GR, GAR and G1R versions of the engine on 7 February.

They offer various combinations of features including hot-day take-off boost and reduced go-around thrust, and are designed for the Airbus A321neo and A321XLR.

Reduced go-around thrust is activated by the aircraft’s electronic engine control, and delivers lower power than the maximum rated take-off thrust.

All four engine models were previously certified by the FAA on 12 December last year.

Central European budget carrier Wizz Air is among carriers which have selected the P&W engine for its A321XLRs.

EASA has also newly-validated two other models of the A320neo’s PW1127 – the G1A and G1B – which each have reduced go-around thrust.

These engines were certified by the FAA in August 2023.