South African regulators have validated the type certificate of Embraer’s 190-E2 and 195-E2, following a fleet-modernisation agreement from regional carrier Airlink.

Airlink has finalised the lease of 10 E195-E2s, says the Brazilian airframer, and initial deliveries are scheduled for later this year.

The carrier is sourcing the aircraft through US lessor Azorra and the renewal will be completed by 2027.

As part of the planned introduction, the South African Civil Aviation Authority has granted acceptance certification to the two larger variants of the E2 family.

Approval of the aircraft, and its Pratt & Whitney PW1900G engines, are “important milestones”, says Airlink chief de Villiers Engelbrecht.

“The E2’s additional capacity and range will let Airlink respond to increased demand on some of our most popular routes and extend our destination network,” he adds.

Airlink will configure the jets with seating for up to 136 passengers.

“This certification opens new opportunities for the aircraft,” says Embraer Commercial Aviation’s senior vice-president for Africa and the Middle East, Stephan Hannemann.