US express shipment specialist FedEx has signed for the first ATR 72-600 to undergo conversion to a large-door freighter.

The agreement with Irish-based ACIA Aero Leasing – which has a subsidiary, IPR Conversions – covers the sale of MSN1239 which will be delivered by December this year.

US firm Empire Aerospace embarked on work with the 72-600 turboprop last year, having previously served as a conversion centre for IPR on previous ATR 42 and 72 variants.

ACIA says the FedEx agreement involves the “first ever” example of a 72-600 passenger aircraft being modified as a freighter.

The airframe was originally delivered to Air Madagascar in 2015.

FedEx has previously taken delivery of new-build ATR 72-600 freighters, as the launch customer for the type. It signed for up to 50 in 2017.

ACIA says it “speculatively” initiated its own conversion programme for the type last year.

“We believe the 72-600 [Large Cargo Door] aircraft will fit seamlessly into the FedEx operation by offering an optimum and cost-effective solution for FedEx’s ongoing feeder fleet requirements,” ACIA says senior vice-president, commercial, Mark Dunnachie.

He says the aircraft will feature “specific modifications” which are “unique” to its conversion of the type.

It will have a rear flip door – following acquisition of design rights – and Dunnachie says the enhancements will allow FedEx to “fully optimise” the aircraft’s scope.

“These technical enhancements will continue to set the standard for the best regional freighter solution in today’s market,” he adds.