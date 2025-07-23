Airbus’s Spanish facilities in Cadiz and Getafe have produced the first horizontal stabiliser for the A350 freighter.

The structure will be transferred to the Toulouse final assembly line in the next few weeks.

Airbus is producing a pair of A350Fs for the flight-testing and certification programme.

The Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-powered freighter is scheduled to enter service in the second half of 2027.

Airbus’s Cadiz operation manufactured the stabiliser’s components while the Getafe plant carried out assembly as well as outfitting.

The structure is built on the same line as stablisers for passenger A350s.

“Spain plays a key role in this programme,” says the president of Airbus’s Spanish commercial aircraft activity, Ricardo Rojas.

The airframer’s facilities in Spain, which also include the Illescas plant, produce the rear fuselage structure and lower wing covers for the A350F.

Spain will also build the main-deck cargo door for the freighter, which has secured 66 firm orders.