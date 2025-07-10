Israel Aerospace Industries is to lead development of a firefighting aircraft based on the Boeing 767, capable of dispersing some 40t of retardant.

The 767FF programme is the result of a memorandum of understanding between IAI and an entity identified as 3F, which will oversee the commercial strategy for the twinjet.

IAI says the 767FF – based on its Bedek converted freighter version of the type – will be equipped with real-time fire-origin detection and identification capabilities, as well as sensors to determine wind and ground conditions.

It adds that a centralised command and control system will co-ordinate airborne and ground-based operations.

“This new firefighting platform fuses our world-leading expertise in aircraft conversion to deliver a highly effective response to climate-driven threats,” says IAI Aviation general manager Yaacov Berkovitz.

Collaborator 3F – standing for Fire Free Forests – has a “strategic vision” for the aircraft, says IAI, and will handle business planning, financing, and public-sector customer engagement.

Funding partner Marc Berdugo says the two sides have a “shared ambition” to bring the “most effective and scalable aerial response” to wildfire threats to the market.

Berdugo states that this effort will involve establishing a “substantial fleet” of high-capacity firefighting aircraft, along with an “innovative” cost-sharing model for governments and other parties.

Under the agreement 3F will develop a subscription service model.

“The deployment plan for this new airborne firefighting platform envisions a phased roll-out with progressive deployment milestones,” states IAI.

It says this will be supported by “multiple” international hubs in fire-prone regions within North America, southern Europe, and Australia.

“As wildfires grow in frequency and intensity due to climate change, the need for innovative, large-scale solutions has never been more urgent,” says IAI chief Boaz Levy.