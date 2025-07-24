Russia’s trade and industry ministry is expecting deliveries of the Ilyushin Il-114-300 turboprop to commence in August next year.

Industry minister Anton Alikhanov told Russian president Vladimir Putin, during a 23 July meeting of senior government figures, that certification would be finished this year.

“According to the plan, in August of next year, the transfer of serial aircraft to operators will begin,” he added.

Developed to replace Soviet-era aircraft, as well as Western-built turboprops, the 68-seat Il-114-300 is a modernised version of the Il-114-100, and features Klimov TV7-117ST-01 engines.

It has undergone dozens of flight tests as part of the certification programme.

Alikhanov also informed Putin that the Aviadvigatel PD-8 engine for the Yakovlev SJ-100 – a version of the Superjet 100 with domestically-sourced components – should be certified by the end of this year.

Deliveries of the powerplant for serial-production aircraft will begin in spring 2026, he added: “All certification tests are underway.”