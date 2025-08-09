Malaysian aerospace composites specialist CTRM is to acquire Spirit AeroSystems’ facility in Subang, one of the Asian operations being divested by Spirit as part of the Boeing takeover.

CTRM – which stands for Composites Technology Research Malaysia – will purchase the Subang activity under a $95.2 million agreement.

As a result it will become a supplier of composite subassemblies to several Airbus, Boeing and Embraer programmes.

These include fan cowls or wing parts for the Airbus A350 and A220, Boeing 787 and Embraer E2, as well as fairings for the 737.

CTRM also provides aileron, fairing, spoiler and sharklet sections to the A320neo.

It supplies the military Airbus A400M programme with gear doors, fin and stabiliser sections, and wing components, and tail structures for the Airbus Helicopters H130.

Spirit AeroSystems says it expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter, subject to securing regulatory clearance.

Chief financial officer Irene Esteves says the divestment agreement “ensures a strong future” for the Subang business – which employs around 1,000 personnel – and “marks a milestone” in the Boeing acquisition of Spirit.

Along with aerostructures manufacturing, CTRM’s centre at Malacca airport, southeast of Kuala Lumpur, also offers support services including laboratory testing and supplier management.