Middle Eastern operator Saudia Group has selected the GE Aerospace GEnx engine to power 39 Boeing 787 twinjets.

The company disclosed agreements for a mix of 39 787-9s and -10s in early 2023, and placed options on a further 10 aircraft.

Saudia Group says the deal for GEnx-1B engine will also comprise spare powerplants and multi-year maintenance support.

Director general Ibrahim Al-Omar says the agreement “transforms” the company’s long-haul capability.

But he adds that it includes capacity-building initiatives for the group’s own maintenance division, Saudia Technic.

“Through this agreement, we will be able to develop in-country technical capability for engines we previously maintained abroad, ensuring that investment, skills, and value remain within the kingdom,” states Al-Omar.

GE Aerospace chief Lawrence Culp says the powerplants will provide “reliability, efficiency, and durability” for the fleet expansion.