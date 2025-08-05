Scottish firm Skyrora has become the first UK-based launch vehicle company to receive a launch licence from the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

The licence enables Skyrora to carry out launch operations from the SaxaVord spaceport, located in the Shetland Islands, with its sub-orbital Skylark L.

SaxaVord became, in 2023, the first spaceport in the country to be granted a vertical-launch permit, and this was followed by a range control licence last year.

The spaceport identified several clients at the time, including Rocket Factory Augsburg – the first to be awarded a launch licence, earlier this year – as well as Skyrora, HyImpulse and Lockheed Martin/ABL Systems.

SaxaVord can host up to 30 launches per year. Skyrora’s licence allows it to carry out 16.

“It is essential that the UK has sovereign launch capabilities,” says Skyrora chief Volodymyr Levykin.

While the licence approval has taken into account a range of factors, including safety and environmental mitigation, several conditions – such as insurance and airspace agreements – will need to be met before a launch schedule is drawn up.

“We look forward to achieving a reliable commercial launch programme that benefits us all,” says Levykin.

The Civil Aviation Authority extended its regulatory remit to cover space activities in 2021.

“Our work as the UK’s space regulator is enabling the burgeoning launch industry to safely grow, bringing new jobs and investment with it,” says CAA chief Rob Bishton.

Glasgow-based Skyrora is developing not only the single-stage Skylark L vehicle but also the larger three-stage Skylark XL.