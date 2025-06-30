United Aircraft has carried out a provisional installation of domestically-produced interior fittings in the cabin of a prototype Yakovlev MC-21.

The cabin work was undertaken at the Irkutsk aviation plant where the MC-21 is assembled.

It features business-class seats, overhead luggage bins, galley and lavatory modules, and closets, as well as partitions, panels and trim for the windows and ceiling.

United Aircraft says the Kazan-based specialist Aviation Interiors supplied the cabin elements as part of an import-substitution effort, and supervised their installation.

“Some components fit even better than foreign counterparts previously manufactured and tested on this experimental aircraft,” says Yakovlev head of interior Genar Shuvalov.

Further cabin components, including floor panels, are also set to be swapped for domestic equivalents produced in Ulyanovsk.

Installation of the initial cabin fittings, says Aviation Interiors chief Roman Ramazanov, is an “important stage” of the company’s collaboration with Yakovlev. “We are confidently launching serial production of interiors for the MC-21,” he adds.