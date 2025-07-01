Russia’s United Aircraft is to fit a new anti-icing system to the Ilyushin Il-114-300 prototype this summer, and equip it with a passenger cabin in autumn, as the twin-turboprop progresses with certification.

The Il-114-300 has completed 116 flights under the certification programme, according to Ilyushin division managing director Daniil Brenerman, with 37 of these in the past month.

He provided the update at a meeting chaired by federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia’s chief, Dmitry Yadrov.

Flight tests of the turboprop have enabled all operational restrictions on the Klimov TV7-117ST-01 engine to be lifted.

Aerospace firm Aerosila states that, among the more important powerplant tasks, is securing certification for the AV-112-114 propeller – expected in September.

It adds that Rosaviatsia is working on approvals to increase the service life of the engine and its primary components.

Well over 100 flights have been conducted under the Il-114-300 certification programme

The meeting also heard updates on certification work for the Tupolev Tu-214, serial production of which is being revived for the passenger market.

While the Tu-214 was originally certified in December 2000, the twinjet type is subject to the Russian government’s import-substitution initiative under which foreign systems are replaced by domestically-built equivalents.

Tupolev director of aviation equipment certification Nikolai Vasiliev says 40 flights have been carried out – including 14 in the last month – as part of the certification tests.

Rosaviatsia says the introduction of the updated Tu-214 and Il-114-300 to Russian carriers will have a “positive effect” on the country’s air transport system development, increasing regional connectivity.

Both aircraft are part of a broader civil aviation modernisation strategy which includes certification of the import-substituted Yakovlev MC-21 and SJ-100.

