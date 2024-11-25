Russian aerospace firm United Aircraft is shaking up its leadership, with the heads of Yakovlev and Tupolev set to leave their posts under a consolidation effort.

United Aircraft has recently appointed a new chief, Vadim Badekha, who formerly led powerplant specialist United Engine.

But Badekha is also set to assume direct control of Yakovlev – which manufactures the MC-21 and SJ-100 – replacing current chief Andrei Boginsky.

Tupolev managing director Konstantin Timofeev will also leave his position, to be succeeded by United Aircraft’s deputy general director for state defence programmes Alexander Bobryshev.

Bobryshev previously led Tupolev for around five years to 2013.

United Aircraft cites the “special importance” of implementing “priority” civil aircraft programmes in an “unprecedentedly short timeframe” for the decision to put them directly under its control.

It says the measure will “strengthen” its control over the sector.

“Transfer of management to the level of parent company United Aircraft will allow all the corporation’s resources to be concentrated on the implementation of specific tasks,” it adds.

These include the advancement of import-substitution efforts, to increase the proportion of Russian components, as well as the certification of the new aircraft and launch of serial production.

International sanctions on the Russian aerospace industry have led to delays with programmes including the MC-21 as the airframer seeks to source alternative domestically-built structures and systems.