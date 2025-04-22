Russia’s United Engine is aiming to complete certification of the Aviadvigatel PD-8 engine, developed for the Yakovlev SJ-100, by the end of the year.

Flight-testing of the PD-8 – using a modified Superjet 100 airframe – commenced in mid-March.

United Engine chief Alexander Grachev mentioned the certification timetable for the powerplant as the company detailed its implementation of domestic software for engine parts design and production preparation.

He says the various enterprises which fall under United Engine are already using domestic systems to create “digital twins”.

“Development of domestic technologies and the creation of design and engineering programmes are the path to achieving complete technological independence of the engine-building industry,” adds Grachev.

The company has developed powerplants including the PD-14 for the Yakovlev MC-21 and the Klimov TV-117ST-01 for the Ilyushin Il-114-300.

Its PD-8 is intended not only for the short-haul SJ-100 but also such types as the Beriev Be-200.

Creation of next-generation engines, adds Grachev, will be facilitated by implementation of critical technology-development programmes, without which advancement would be “impossible”.