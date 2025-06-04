Russia’s United Engine is piloting an IT system intended to cover aftersales support for the entire powerplant range of new domestically-produced aircraft.

The digital platform automates engine maintenance processes and monitors operating parameters, and enables operators to obtain up-to-date technical documentation.

It is part of a broader integrated aftersales system aimed at facilitating entry-into-service of aircraft types including the Yakovlev MC-21 and SJ-100, initial deliveries of which are scheduled for 2026.

The platform covers not only the Aviadvigatel PD-14 and PD-8 for these twinjets, but the Klimov TV7-117ST for the Ilyushin Il-114-300 and the UZGA TVRS-44 Ladoga.

State technology firm Rostec says the software has been “successfully tested” at United Engine as well as various divisions of the powerplant company – including Aviadvigatel, Klimov, Perm Motors and Saturn.

Rostec deputy director general Alexander Nazarov says the software is “currently in pilot operation”, while requirements for further functionality – and improved integration with United Engine systems – are under development.

“It is planned to introduce predictive diagnostics of engines to prevent dangerous failures,” he adds. “The updated system will also be able to predict the need for spare parts and production capacities.”

United Engine service director Maxim Ishchenko says the platform, based on ‘one-stop shop’ principles, creates a “unified information space” in which the company and its customers can interact.

“Architecture and functionality of the new system meet modern international requirements,” he adds.

United Engine has been experimenting with domestic software to design polymer composite components for the PD-14.

Development of the KOMPAS-Kompozit system is part of a joint initiative with Russian IT firm ASCON, supporting the substitution of foreign software with Russian equivalents.

“Its use in United Engine design bureaus will ensure technological sovereignty in engine manufacturing,” says United Engine director of digital transformation Vyacheslav Khristolyubov.

Use of the software for polymer composites will “speed up design”, adds the company, and help improve the quality of engine parts.