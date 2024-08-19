The advanced air mobility industry is in a really exciting phase: day after day, news from around the world shows that we are edging ever closer to the first commercial flights of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.

Much of this focuses on technological advancements in the aircraft or commercial partnerships between manufacturers and airlines.

But while the technology and its potential uses may be the most eye-catching aspects of the eVTOL story, regulation is equally important in moving this new form of transport from potential to reality.

This is, after all, a new form of aviation, one of the most heavily regulated industries in the world with – rightly – a huge focus on safety.

And, of course, as an aerospace company you can’t sell aircraft for passenger transport that aren’t certified for that use.

So, regardless of technological developments or order backlogs, it will be regulatory approval that ultimately enables passengers to experience eVTOL flights.

As a UK-based business, we believe our location gives Vertical Aerospace several advantages – a country steeped in aviation heritage brings with it existing supply chains and a rich pool of talent – but also a significant regulatory one.

We are fortunate to be working closely with our home regulator, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which sees the potential for this new form of travel. The CAA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have also been working closely on the requirements for eVTOL certification.

EASA developed and published the first standards for eVTOL certification in 2019, when the UK was still part of the EU. The associated means of compliance, which EASA developed in close consultation with industry, has also been adopted by the CAA.

This means initial airworthiness requirements are the same across both jurisdictions and will provide our VX4 aircraft with access to one of the world’s largest markets at the point of entry into service.

The CAA and EASA are also closely collaborating to guide and support industry working groups in the preparation of standards.

But for Vertical there is more good news. Recently we saw agreement between EASA and the CAA on how they will co-ordinate their certification efforts for the VX4.

This includes harmonisation between the two regulators around certification experts applying common standards, as well as working together towards concurrent certification and validation of the VX4.

The importance of this should not be understated. eVTOLs are novel. Their systems include technologies – such as batteries for primary propulsion – never seen before in commercial aviation.

There is, as a result, a limited talent pool for the skills needed by regulators (and, of course, the industry) to oversee the certification of this new class of aircraft.

By working closely together, the CAA and EASA are enabling a more seamless route to certification.

And for us at Vertical, this route has also been given another boost after the CAA recently extended the scope of our design organisation approval. This will allow our own designated engineers to sign off compliance of an increasing number of technical areas, including those related to the flight-control, avionics and electrical systems.

The next step is to work with the CAA on a further extension of scope which would allow us to issue our own permit to fly for future flight tests.

While our focus has initially been on obtaining CAA and EASA certifications, our efforts also encompass active validation programmes with the authorities in Brazil, Japan, and the USA.

That process will be made easier if, as proposed, the European and US regulators bring their systems for the certification and operation of eVTOLs into closer alignment.

While the technological feats, exciting routes and commercial deals may continue to steal the show, this quiet progress on regulation is key to eVTOLs truly taking off across the world.

Trevor Woods is director of regulatory affairs at UK eVTOL developer Vertical Aerospace