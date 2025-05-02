Russian aircraft manufacturer Yakovlev has taken advantage of an inflatable hangar to establish a line maintenance station at Samara Kurumoch airport.

The facility will house technical maintenance capabilities for the Superjet 100 and – in the future – the MC-21 twinjet.

Kurumoch airport executive director Mikhail Berman claims the hangar is the “largest such structure in Europe”. It has an area of 3,500m².

Aeroflot Group carrier Rossiya will be the first operator to send Superjet 100s to the facility.

The hangar has been shown off with the Rossiya aircraft RA-89170.

It brings to seven the number of line stations serving Superjet 100s in Russia, says Yakovlev deputy general director for civil aviation customer support Dmitry Borisenko.

He says the infrastructure will ensure “uninterrupted flights” with domestically-built aircraft.

“Opening of a new maintenance station is another opportunity to improve interaction with operators and ensure a high quality level of aircraft maintenance,” Borisenko adds.